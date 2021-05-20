To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in response to the meeting of the school board Wednesday evening. It sounded like very few parents were there. Why is that? Without a majority of parents supporting the removal of masks at school, nothing is going to change. Maybe The Daily Sun could ask for parents' opinion in their paper. Getting to an evening meeting with children at home can be difficult. Maybe the school board could send home a questionnaire asking for parents' opinions.
Roger Schneeweiss
Laconia
