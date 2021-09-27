To The Daily Sun,
My wife and I were recently traveling to the coast. Passing through Alton Bay, we decided to get a bite to eat. We ended up driving into the Village Circle 11A and found a place called the Bun n Bowl. As we walked in, we inquired if they were open. We were told that they were preparing for their grand opening on Monday. We returned to our vehicle and were deciding on going straight through, or stopping elsewhere. During our conversation the owner showed up at our car window with two sandwiches and bottles of water. We offered to pay, but they refused. The hamburger and turkey wrap were simply outstanding. We certainly will stop again. A big thank you to the owners, we wish them best of luck in their adventure, and if you are in that area, it might be a good idea to check this place out, am sure you will enjoy your meal. We sure did. Once again, to the owners, a big THANK YOU.
Roger Fournier
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.