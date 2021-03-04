To The Daily Sun,
Meredith residents, make your vote count at your Town Meeting on March 10!
Gerrymandering in 2011 denied Meredith the right to our own constitutionally-gauranteed voting district, the right to choose a Meredith representative in Concord.
The New Hampshire Resolution for Fair Nonpartisan Redistricting will be Article 15 on the ballot.
Please support this warrant article, and send a resounding message to our state representatives that we deserve fair, transparent and nonpartisan redistricting.
All voters and their representatives should be privy to the census, the maps and the processes by which redistricting occurs.
Certainly we all want fairness. We want our votes to count. We want voter equality.
Fairness in redistricting levels the playing field, and protects New Hampshire voting rights.
I am voting yes for Article 15 and I ask you to do so as well.
Together, perhaps we can make the difference.
Rodney Ladman
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.