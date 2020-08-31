To The Daily Sun,
With all the investigations and unanswered questions happening in the Sheriff’s Department, there is an answer in the upcoming primary. Write in Richard Robinson for Belknap County Sheriff.
I have known Richard for almost 35 years and worked under him at the Sanbornton Police department. Richard Robinson is one of the most honest and trustworthy persons I have ever met. He is a take-charge person who handles situations with a cool and calm approach. Richard was in law enforcement for 20 years ending as chief of Sanbornton Police Department. He currently has spent 17 years managing 200 employees at Autoserv in Tilton.
If anyone can clean up the situation at the Sheriff’s Department and bring his honest approach to the job, it’s Richard Robinson. Write in Richard Robinson for Belknap County Sheriff in the September 8 primary. I guarantee you won’t regret it.
Robert Estes
Tilton
