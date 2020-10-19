To The Daily Sun,
I am writing about the Belknap County Sheriff’s race. A letter to the editor recently had trouble with the fact that Richard Robinson has been out of law enforcement for 17 years and bemoaned how he will be overwhelmed learning the new technology alone.
Richard is a very intelligent person and I know that he would not have a problem becoming updated. Besides he works with some very updated technology in his current job. It is not that hard to become current with the equipment and tools law enforcement uses today.
Richard was born and raised and has lived in Belknap county all his life and is completely familiar with the towns and police departments, and still enjoys relationships with most of the current law enforcement personnel in those departments. Richard served 20 years in police work serving as Police Chief for the Town of Sanbornton. Richard was past president of the Belknap County Chiefs of Police Association and Richard sat on the executive board of the New Hampshire Chiefs of Police Association.
Aside from the fact that Richard has a calm but commanding nature, he is the only candidate running for the sheriff’s office that qualifies for the position. I say that because I worked with Mr. Wright for several years at the Sheriff’s Department and I did not see leadership qualities in him and I’ll leave it at that. Make sure you vote in November. Robert Estes
Tilton
