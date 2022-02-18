To The Daily Sun,
It’s time for the next installment of hypocrisy of the Left.
Does anyone remember four years of “resist”? While I was never completely sure what was to be resisted, it was a popular slogan. It was patriotic. It was virtuous. Now we are asked to comply without question. Resisting or protesting is “terrorism” or some such thing. Did I miss the memo?
Former President Donald Trump is being investigated for the allegedly improper handling of documents. What ever happened to the Secretary of State who had an unauthorized server from which 30,000 emails were wiped?
When medical marijuana was being legalized in several states, various people reminded us that the drug was still illegal on a federal level. Why are several cities like New York City and Philadelphia installing or planning to install “safe injection sites”? Doesn’t that contradict the federal prohibitions? The Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services is planning to distribute millions of dollars of “safe smoking kits” for crack. Does that seem hypocritical to you?
Shall we talk about the open southern border with unvetted people swarming across with vaccine passport requirements in New York City and other places?
Remember when Sen. Ted Cruz was castigated for traveling to a warmer clime with his family during the big freeze in Texas? (Like he was going to travel house to house with propane space heaters or something?) Compare that with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s trip to maskless Florida with her maskless boyfriend while her constituents where still suffering with mask mandates. The media implored us to be reasonable. Her response was that Republicans just want to have sex with her. (Look it up.)
Let’s take a dip in the COVID pool, shall we?
Has anyone noticed that positions that mere months ago would get the speaker banned from our neutral social media platforms are now “OK”?
I have been asking for almost two years if listed COVID deaths were from COVID or with COVID. Now the CDC is going to be revising those numbers. I also said that masks are more of an obstacle than a barrier (from 25 years in the operating room). If you want a barrier, you need a full face respirator. (Masks perched on top of a full beard provide near zero protection.) And the commonly seen cloth masks also provide near zero protection.
Who can forget how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was called “Death Santis” for not locking down and masking his state? Do we remember that closed California had similar numbers of cases and deaths, even though that state has a younger average age? What is being said about Democratic governors announcing that they will open up and eliminate mask mandates? They’re just following the science. Check out the Johns Hopkins study on the uselessness of restrictions.
Mr. Miller et al (Feb. 10) should beware of advice that's come from a doctor. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told us that we “have a right to accurate information....”. Our government is the entity who's been giving us inaccurate information.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
