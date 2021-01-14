Dear Sun,
I would appreciate if Mr. Foster (Daily Sun, Jan. 12) and others of his ilk would do two things: Please properly assess a situation before you propose new laws and please explain how said laws would ameliorate the perceived problem.
As D.C. firearm permits are almost impossible to obtain, the only armed people at the Capitol Building were police. The only person who shot anyone was a police officer who shot an unarmed Air Force veteran.
While I’m here, I suspect that Ms. Rosand (also Jan. 12) would be also ashamed after a certain Tea Party and the subsequent armed revolution. I’m not saying that I support the minority violent elements present in D.C., the same as I don’t support the violence from the left for the past 7 months.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.