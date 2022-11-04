To The Daily Sun,
Meredith had forums to meet state representative and senator candidates. After listening to their positions, I know who I support.
Lisa Smart didn’t move to Meredith with the Free State Project, but she fully embraces their extreme Libertarian goals. Smart believes that taxes should only be collected for infrastructure and the military. She doesn’t believe in state funding of public education. She thinks volunteers will solve the Belknap County Nursing Home staffing crisis. I suppose Smart also thinks volunteers should staff schools, town offices and state agencies.
Cindy Creteau-Miller believes that personal liberties outweigh the common good of the community and the logic of science. She blamed the nursing home problems on vaccine policies and repeats the tired “from my cold dead hands” NRA mantra regarding gun rights while most accept reasonable gun safety measures. She supports using your tax dollar to send children to private schools.
Senate candidate Tim Lang supports NH’s abortion ban, putting the Legislature between a woman and her doctor. Lang supports the elimination of all means testing for the budget-busting school voucher program. So, Lang is OK using your tax dollars for children of even the wealthy to go to private schools.
This week, Free Stater-posing-as-Republican Jeanne Tofts started a write-in campaign. Tofts would do away with public education and would reject all federal support for New Hampshire, wasting your federal tax payments. Tofts, like Creteau-Miller, Smart and Lang, believes her personal liberties outweigh the good of the community.
Therefore, I am convinced that Sandy Mucci and Matt Coker are the right people to represent Meredith as our state representatives and that Kate Miller is the best choice for our state Senate. This election, vote for the common good. Vote for integrity. Vote for Mucci, Coker and Miller.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
