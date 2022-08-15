Gov. Christopher Sununu’s recent comments about the disgraceful actions by Free State members of the Belknap County delegation (Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber and Gregg Hough) concerning Gunstock were gratifying. But in the same breath, Sununu reversed his condemnation by saying, “I don’t have any problem with the Free State movement.” Really, governor? You can’t have it both ways.
Free Staters tried to have New Hampshire secede from the union. The extreme right with the support of Free Staters passed a ban on abortion, a school voucher program that steals public tax dollars from our public schools and rejected every gun safety measure wanted by the majority of voters and rejected public health measures needed in the midst of the pandemic. Free Staters and Libertarians are turning school board meetings into circuses. Free Staters laid havoc on the town of Grafton and decimated the town of Croydon’s school budget. The House Majority Leader and Free Stater Jason Osborne relishes incendiary posts like blowing up the State Capitol and encouraging people to stock up on ammunition. And all along, Sununu has enabled the NH Free State Movement, extreme right and Libertarians by signing their bills.
Folks, are you angry over this nonsense, the hurt and damage? Are you tired of a once reasonable governor enabling this extreme agenda? This November, let’s elect a governor who will fight the Free State and extreme right and Libertarian agendas that are hurting people, families and our state. Vote for Tom Sherman and vote to send the Free Staters, the extreme right and Libertarians packing.
