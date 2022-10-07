Citizens of Meredith have the obligation to participate in our country’s democratic process Nov. 8. When that day comes, voters will have the opportunity to make their choices for our state Legislature. It’s been over a decade that Meredith has had its own representation, but the alteration of Belknap County voting districts granted Meredith two of its own state representative seats. This is a big deal because Meredith needs representatives who care and care about Meredith. Meredith needs principled representatives who will place people first over politics and simplistic slogans.
I’ve known Sandy Mucci for over 25 years. Sandy’s world was rocked by the passing of her husband. But she is now back and ready to fight for the principles she is guided by.
Sandy believes: That it is the right of every woman to make their own reproductive health decisions. That public education is the foundation of our democracy, that public funds should be used for public education and that the specter of dictating what can and can’t be taught and banning books has no place in our community. That with gun ownership comes responsibility and acceptance of reasonable gun safety regulations. That our Belknap County services and resources (nursing home, corrections department and Gunstock) are there to benefit our residents and should not be subject to political gamesmanship and ideologies. And that listening and dialogue with one another leads to progress.
So, if you don’t know Sandy Mucci, seek her out, send her an email, visit her website and get to know her. When you do, I think you will conclude that she will make you proud as one of our representatives and deserves your consideration and vote.
