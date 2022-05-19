To The Daily Sun,
I am continuing to follow up with the story reported by The Laconia Daily Sun on March 31, Governor’s Island Club Inc. v. Homsi. As a long time summer and now permanent resident of Laconia, I believe it is important for citizens to understand the full impact of such decisions. The Lakes Region is for all, not just the wealthy.
After Judge James O’Neill issued his order, I took down the carport thanks to the generous help of neighbors and friends. This had never been an issue for the first 18 years, but became one due to the aesthetic preferences of the Governor’s Island Board.
The plaintiffs have told me to “just build a garage.” As many who have undertaken this kind of project know, it is not that easy. I was told that the carport could stay up until I built the garage. I have spent so much money defending myself in this 10-year case that I simply do not have the funds to build yet. The current judgment against me is for $120,000 plus fines of $60,000.00. I would love to have a garage — I had one ready to go in 2012 and Governor’s Island ordered me to remove the foundation which had received city and state approval.
All is not as it appears. Two presidents resigned in less than two years from the Governor’s Island Board, which seems to indicate infighting over the board’s consistent overspending and lawsuit practices. Additionally, Judge O’Neill and lead attorney Paul Fitzgerald grew up together on the same street in Laconia. Their families still own homes on Old North Main Street. This should have been disclosed at the beginning of this case.
I will continue to fight an unjust, elitist system, keeping the community updated.
Richie Homsi
Laconia
