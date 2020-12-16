To The Daily Sun,
This is a message to the individual or individuals who must be so proud of themselves or perhaps a little guilty of what you did! I struggle to understand how a person can go into a cemetery like Sacred Heart or any other cemetery as a matter of fact and steal something from a gravesite. How do you feel now removing the glass crystal cross from its final resting place on Earl and Tilly Woodward's gravesite? Please understand this cross placed on their gravesite was one of my mother's final wishes before her passing. It has sat there close to two years now looking over my parents' grave. After a lot of self reflection I want you to know I hold no grudge nor resentment or ill will towards you for what you have done. I believe in my heart that this act was not done maliciously, maybe it was broken by accident, only you know. However, I feel there was a need so great in your life such as to help guide your troubled soul it compelled you to take this precious item of my parents' — perhaps this is not the case.
Regardless of the reasons why, I only ask that you please return it to its final resting place where it belongs on my parents' grave. I want you to know if you knew either Earl or Tilly and wanted an item of theirs you need only but to ask and I would be more than willing to give you a belonging of theirs with no questions asked. All this can be done anonymously, all you have to do is reach out to this paper or someone from the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Again, all I ask of you is please please return the cross.
Their son,
Richard Woodward
Lakeport
