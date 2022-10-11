Since the 2020 election, the NH Congressional delegation has voted to spend many hundreds of billions of dollars on Electric vehicles, presumably to combat climate change. What Chris Pappas, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Jeanne Shaheen have not done, however, is to consider the availability (or lack thereof) of necessary raw materials to build electric vehicles and the rechargeable batteries which power them.
The SAE cites the International Energy Agency: an electric car requires 146 lb. of graphite, 117.2 lb. copper, 87.9 lb. nickel, 54 lb. manganese, 29.3 lb. cobalt, 19.6 lb. lithium, and 1.1 lb. rare earth metals. Conventional autos require no graphite, nickel, cobalt, lithium, or rare earth. According to reports, the mining of these minerals does tremendous damage to the environments from which they come and the evaporative process by which some, such as lithium, are mined severely depletes or damages local supplies of fresh water.
Of these minerals, 100% of the required graphite, manganese and rare earth must be imported. More than half of the required lithium and cobalt must be imported. There is reportedly only one lithium mine in the United States.
Contrast foreign reliance for EV-needed imported raw materials with the reality that the USA can be 100% energy independent with reliance upon fossil fuels, commodities which are produced with far less environmental damage, commodities employ and pay excellent wages to many thousands of Americans.
In their idealistic support for vast expenditures on electric vehicles Pappas, Hassan, Kuster and Sheehan have not done their homework. Long term, EVs may be an improvement over existing cars, but our nation has not created the necessary, reliable sourcing for the required minerals. Good intentions aren’t enough. Long range planning is required, but politicians plan only as far ahead as the next election.
