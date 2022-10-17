We have less than a month until Election Day, Nov. 8. Both major parties are spending vast sums on advertising, mostly on television and social media sites. Despite the blizzard of ads, it remains difficult to evaluate individual candidates, as most seem much more interested in telling you what is wrong with their opponents rather than discussing their positions and priorities.
Debates are the best source of information, especially if the moderator is neutral, the questions are well chosen and the candidates are civil. Unfortunately, those conditions are not always met, and the number of debates in many races are minimal, and in some cases nonexistent. This is frequently the case when incumbents recognize that their records are indefensible.
Despite these difficulties, the current conditions in our country are such that choosing who to support becomes straightforward. Democrats control the presidency, the House and the Senate, so they must accept responsibility for our current difficult situation. While the issues are far too complex to have a single cause, there can be no doubt that the policies of the Biden administration bear significant responsibility for our high energy costs, staggering inflation, ballooning national debt and complete lack of border security.
Re-electing incumbent Democrats, such as Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas, will be regarded by the Biden administration as voter approval of its policies, encouraging even greater levels of spending, taxation and regulation. New Hampshire simply cannot afford this. Sending Gen. Don Bolduc to the Senate and Karoline Leavitt to the House will help to establish a Republican majority in Congress and provide the opportunity to turn things around. It is critical that we do so.
