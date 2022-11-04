To The Daily Sun,
I do not care to see $7,000 of my tax money given to someone buying a $65,000 electric car.
To The Daily Sun,
I do not care to see $7,000 of my tax money given to someone buying a $65,000 electric car.
I do not see why I should contribute $10,000 to help pay off the debt of someone who took out a loan for college.
I am alarmed at the size of the national debt, now over $31 trillion and growing. This Congress doesn’t even pretend to be concerned. Spending is all they know.
I am concerned about our lack of border security. Last year, the number of illegal crossings was close to 3 million, more than twice the entire population of the Granite State. Worse, our clueless administration has the audacity to claim that the border is closed. Unbelievable.
I am dismayed at the cost of energy. Electric bills have close to doubled. Gas prices are climbing again. Heating oil is twice what it was a year ago and may well be rationed. Yet the administration refuses to support domestic energy production, the one measure that could lower prices.
I am distressed by the rate of inflation, now well over 8% and showing little sign of easing. Grocery shopping is downright painful.
I’d like to give the Biden administration credit for things they’ve done well, but except for supporting Ukraine, nothing comes to mind.
Polls show that Americans overwhelmingly feel the country is headed in the wrong direction, and they are right.
I hope voters realize that incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas are fully supportive of the current failed policies and offer nothing beyond more of the same. Something must change. Sending Gen. Don Bolduc to the Senate and Karoline Leavitt to the House will help to establish a Republican majority in Congress and turn things around. It is critical that we do so.
Richard Shea
Alton
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How confident are you in your preferred candidates' chances on Election Day? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.