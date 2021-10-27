To The Daily Sun,
The elections in Laconia next Tuesday, Nov. 2, for mayor, city council and school board are technically non-partisan but make no mistake they are not. A partisan, according to the Oxford Dictionary is defined as “a strong supporter of a party, cause or person.” While there aren’t political party labels on these candidates, there are some real important causes about which some of these candidates care deeply. Causes at stake in this election are honesty, transparency, optimism, trust in science, racial tolerance and acceptance, inclusivity, multiculturalism and a belief in the importance of quality public education to the community. I believe Andrew Hosmer for mayor, Jane Wood in Ward 3 as a write-in, Anthony Felch in Ward 6, and Mark Haynes in Ward 4 for city council and Jennifer Anderson at-large and Jennifer Ulrich in Ward 1 for school board stand for these causes. Bruce Cheney in Ward 1 is running for city council, and has a proven record and history of caring deeply about Laconia. We raised our children in Laconia. I still have many friends there. I care about Laconia. What happens in Laconia affects the whole region. Next Tuesday, I urge Laconia citizens to stand up proudly for the future of their community, support the candidates and the causes I have referenced and reject chaos, division, misinformation, exclusivism and intolerance.
Richard DeMark
Meredith
