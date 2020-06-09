To The Daily Sun,
There is so much going on in our country right now, it is difficult to take it all in so I'm not going to try. Instead, how about an overview? I will break down each in later letters.
First of all people need to know that Black Lives Matter isn't just a phrase. It is a nationwide organization. If you go on it's website you will find what it's "demands" are. Number one on the list is this ridiculous idea of defunding the police. Don't be fooled. It means exactly what it says: replacing or removing police departments and replacing them with "social reforms." Nobody is sure what that looks like really but let's try it.....silliness.
They also have merchandise you can puchase that says that and other wonderful slogans. Another group I looked up actually has a T-shirt that says this: POLICE DEPARTMENT...TO HARASS...TO KILL. ..lovely sentiment.
In case you don't think this is happening, The mayor of L.A. is seeking $150 million in cuts to the police department in favor of "social reform." Let me know how that works. The leader of BLM Los Angeles calls this minimal. In Minneapolis, the City Council has voted to dismantle theirs in a veto-proof act of legislation. In NYC, the mayor is calling for a billion dollars to be cut from the NYPD....brilliant. The replacement? Youth programs. That will solve the problems. I must move on.
Ever heard of the 1619 project? Look it up. It's a marvelous piece of historical revisionism being taught in more and more public schools and it's coming to a school near you, if it isn't already. For a teaser, it actually says that that Abraham Lincoln was a "garden variety racist." I don't know how you can get past elementary school history and arrive at that but that is what your kids are being taught.
Google "white privilege." Did you know you can watch videos on YouTube that will teach you about it and that you have it and you always have. You can even download a checklist to prove it. You should feel guilty about it and if you watched any of the "protests," you can see acts of contrition as white people beg forgiveness from black folks for not recognizing it... even saw a footwashing. Pathetic.
White privilege, virtue signaling, cancel culture, and a host of other ridiculous ideas are being put forth as true and hoisted upon a generation whose main source of current events is the cesspool of social media. In fact, If you happened to be on Facebook last week you could have seen broadcast live, the murder of David Dorn, a black police officer, by a black man. You could have watched him bleed out and die. The pawn shop was on MLK Jr. Boulevard. Nobody, including the person filming it,helped him. Yeah, there's a lot talk about.
Richard Baillargeon
Laconia
