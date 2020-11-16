To The Daily Sun,
After reading Bill Dawson's rant, it seems that the Clinton campaign and political hacks that perpetuated the four years of phony charges against the P.O.T.U.S. was reprehensible to say the least. The mendacious charges emanating from the hierarchy of the FBI and Mueller special council, plus the partisan impeachment hearings during the Covid-19 pandemic was a waste of time and taxpayers monies.
It also proves that politics was more important than the lives lost in the pandemic. "Win by any means." Mister Dawson's condescending attitude toward the president has a deep bias root, while conveniently having a case of amnesia pertaining to the 2016 election. There never was a transition to the Trump presidency by the Democrats!
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
