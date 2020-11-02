To The Daily Sun,
I want to reply to a recent letter by Bernedette Loesch. She states the Air Force is not mentioned in the Constitution, so that branch is illegal. Using that logic, LGBTQ is not mentioned, BLM is not mentioned, therefore they must be illegal also.
How naive and perspicacious to make that analogy. Biden does not have the RIGHT, (you don't need to shout), to expand the court if he wins, he will be able to nominate a candidate who will be subsequently denied or confirmed by the Senate. We have had,and still have three equal branches of government. Harry Reid,the previous Democratic majority leader of the Senate, tried to stack the deck (so to speak) by the use of the nuclear option, which allowed the Senate to close debate by a simple majority of 51 votes rather than the 60 vote or the two-thirds super majority. We have had nine justices on the Supreme Court since 1869.
The grim reality is, elections have consequences, as the Republicans are in the majority. The travesty is the Democrats are acting like a child who lost and has been throwing a super tantrum since 2016. Phony collusion theories, impeachment proceedings, half truths and out right mendacious statements.
Chuck Schumer, minority leader in the Senate, threatened two justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, stating "I'm coming after you"! That was very churlish. Maxine Waters, spewing rhetoric to incite harassment of Republicans, Adam Schiff, making up recalcitrant stories about the P.O.T.U.S. Dianne Feinstein, besmirching the character of Brett Kavanaugh. Dick Durbin and Richard Blumenthal acting in a condescending manor toward Amy Coney Barrett. These are some examples of Democrats who have no moral compass. They just blabber. Read the manifesto by Bernie Sanders and A.O.C.,and adopted by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Socialism does not work!
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
