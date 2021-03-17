To The Daily Sun,
We now have no less than seven women who have come forward accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate sexual behavior. There has been coverage by the media and television, but complete silence from the #MeToo movement. When Brett Kavanaugh was being vetted for the Supreme Court, they were out in full force, including senators Elizabeth Warren, Dianne Feinstein, Kirsten Gillibrand, Hollywood elites like Alyssa Milano, and lest we not forget Kamala Harris, now vice president of the U.S. She was one of the leading antagonists during the Kavanaugh hearings. Where is she now? Not a peep out of her pertaining to Cuomo. The other problem for Cuomo is the ongoing investigation involving the executive order given by Cuomo in March 2020 mandating COVID-19 patients to be sent to nursing homes, culminating in over 5,000 deaths. Cuomo later rescinded the order two months later after public outcry, but the damage was already done. I don't see Andrew's brother, Chris/Fredo, doing the comedy show on CNN as they did while the patients died alone in the nursing homes during 2020. Guess it's not that funny now. I notice the #MeToo movement on March 2, alluded to three women making some accusations, but nothing since. Selective criticism, a self serving form of protection of its own. How sad, now is not the time to act like an ostrich.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
