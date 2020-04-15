To The Daily Sun,
As an independent voter with Democratic leaning tendencies, I want to commend Gov. Sununu on his management of the COVID-19 situation. While our national leaders send mixed messages, Gov. Sununu is a calming voice of reason with his clear, concise and consistent statements. He not only says what the state is doing, but explains why it is taking — or not taking — certain actions. This keeps us well informed of the process he has used to come to his conclusions. We may not always agree, but his actions are defensible. Thank you governor.
I also want to thank the health care workers on the front line combating the pandemic. COVID-19 has highlighted a point we usually overlook though it has always been true. Never knowing what they will face when they get to work, they put their health in jeopardy to protect ours. Thank you all.
Rev. John Eaton
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.