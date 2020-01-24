Reserving loyalty for the places where it belongs Jan 24, 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To The Daily Sun,Loyalty to my Country and Constitution,Always. Loyalty to my Government,Only when they deserve it.— With acknowledgement to Mark Twain ’Nuff said?Michael HarrisLoudon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Loyalty Michael Harris Mark Twain Politics Acknowledgement Constitution Place Country Deserve Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Current e-Edition ↓ Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition! ↓ Daily News Sign Up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily eReader Subscribers Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Sign up to receive occasional emails regarding local events, promotions and special offers. * indicates required Email Address * Question of the Week Would you like to see witnesses called in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump? Click here to answer Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne dead after head-on crash along Route 107More than two dozen indicted on drug chargesChief says seat belt would have saved man in head-on crashDriver killed in Belmont crashJoseph Peter Vaillancourt Jr., 62Fire marshal ‘actively investigating’ Belmont fireRecovery Court a step on the journey for three graduatesBack-to-back fires in Belmont under investigationTuscany in Center Harbor – Gusto Café serves Italian for breakfast, lunchTractor-Trailer driver loses control, takes down traffic light in Belmont Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
