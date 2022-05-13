To The Daily Sun,
What is a "true" Republican?
"We need to elect TRUE Republicans."
This is an absurd opinion coming from our Libertarian colleagues that presently reside in the GOP. The GOP is recognized for being a "big tent" party, this is our greatest strength but also can be a deficiency that gets exploit by those willing to destroy from within.
My fear is that a "true" Republican, to the leadership of Belknap County, is someone that will "shut up and get in line" I will do neither of these. I will ask the questions they refuse to answer; one day the opposition will hold leadership and we need to set the standard for transparency and financial responsibility that we would demand if we were in a minority.
Rep. Travis J. O'Hara
Belmont
