To The Daily Sun,
Judith Ackerson would like to blame all the country's problems on the Republican Party.
In her version of reality, Republicans have taken away children's rights to feel safe in public schools. In reality, administrators are not enforcing zero-tolerance policies that would keep students safe.
In her reality, Republicans have taken away the rights of all people to feel safe in public places. In reality, public places are not somehow safer because of big, bright, gun-free zone signs and policies that Lori Lightfoot or Ted Wheeler would implement, just look at Chicago and Portland for reference.
In Judith's reality, Republicans are the cause of everything wrong in our country, and the only way to right the ship is to champion policies from the likes of Joe Biden, Greta Thunberg, AOC, and Bill Gates.
I don't blame Judith for believing the agenda these folks bring will be positive for the country, I'm just not sure she thinks about the massive cost to implement their agendas.
Voters have choices to make in the upcoming election. Unfettered abortion on demand or restrictions after 24 weeks. Energy dependence or independence and lower prices. Tax cuts for businesses and workers or tax increases across the board. Gas-powered vehicles or electric vehicles the working poor cannot afford.
Voters will have the opportunity to choose the life they want to live. How high they want their taxes to be. If they want to spend $30-40,000 for a vehicle AOC and others think they should have. Most of all voters will vote out those they feel created the problems we see today.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
