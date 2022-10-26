To The Daily Sun,
Steven Dionne would really like to say that I didn't mean what I wrote in my letter addressing hate and what we can do on our own to fight it, and have his opinion be true, but it isn't.
The fight starts and stops with teaching our children about tolerance and love for another.
Since he thinks it's BS that we cannot stop the free will of others to hate, I wonder exactly what he would do to effect somebody's free will.
Dionne says a lot about me but never comes up with anything more than theatrics in place of context, so I will clear some things up.
"Prohibiting the teaching of the truth of racism in America's history." We can talk about political racism, no problem.
We can talk about Dixiecrats, the KKK, and we can even talk about Europeans stealing Native American lands and bringing diseases like smallpox with them.
Sadly, teachers in Laconia were not given training material like that in January of 2020 or 2021.
They were given material for our youngest talking about how big corporations are racist. Bandage companies don't care about the Black community because they don't produce products that resemble their skin color.
Does Dionne really believe that our schools should be teaching kids they are inherently oppressive or a victim?
I will not be a part of that.
As far as HB 1431 goes, I don't believe that schools would out children to their families, however I do believe that parents have been pushed aside and forgotten over the last two years, and that is wrong.
I fight for parents and their most impressionable, and will continue to do so if re-elected Nov. 8.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
