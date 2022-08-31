To The Daily Sun,
I have been going to area Republican Committee meetings for 8 years now, and have never seen a sheer lack of etiquette and basic decorum like I saw from Mike McFadzen toward Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright.
Mr. McFadzen just a month earlier was a guest speaker of the Laconia Republican Committee which Bill Wright attended, was given 10 uninterrupted minutes to speak and was not bombarded with easily debunked and inflammatory questions.
He did not afford Bill Wright the same basic decency.
Don't get me wrong I understand fully that there is a concerted effort going on to remove Bill and politics are involved, but that is not how one treats their fellow man who has been nothing but truthful and honorable without question.
Is this really the type of sheriff that Belknap County wants?
After having a proven leader in office for the last two years I would certainly hope not.
The minds of voters may already be made up, heck I know who I'm voting for. But for those who are still undecided you have to ask yourselves what kind of person and leader do you want engaging with the public and keeping our streets safe?
Sept. 13 Sheriff Bill Wright is getting my family's vote, I encourage voters to join us in voting to re-elect a proven leader and friend to all in our community.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia, District 5
