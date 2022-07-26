Increased amounts of funding for the school board and superintendent to siphon out of school buildings will not make educations any better in Laconia.
If we are truly going to change schools for the better very simple things need to be done.
Parents need to step up and hold administrators accountable for the bullying, violence, cyber harassment, vaping and property destruction that we are seeing now. This is a fight that shouldn't be a partisan issue.
School administrators need to stop worrying about hurting feelings and start demanding a standard of peer to peer decency, manners and etiquette so every single student of every faith, gender and race can succeed and earn a top notch education.
The Laconia school district needs to implement and enforce zero tolerance policies so students like my daughters can go to school and feel safe and welcomed with every other student.
Eric Hoffman, candidate for state representative, only seems to want to talk about increased funding.
I'm talking to you about ways to make our schools the institutions of higher learning that they should be without having to spend another dime of your tax dollars.
Do you want the same old playbook or do you want solutions that work?
