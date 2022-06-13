To The Daily Sun,
Esser funds were used to renovate a destroyed bathroom at Laconia High School.
Seniors at Laconia high were given master keys and racial slurs were made over the intercom.
Students at Laconia Middle School go to school every day and have to deal with bullying and harassment from peers while administrators refuse to demand respect from students.
Students and families who represent the Pleasant Street School community are grieving the loss of their friend and mentor Principal David Levesque after he was treated so badly by the superintendent and school board.
Hundreds of students and families signed a petition asking for Steve Tucker to be put on leave, and for him not to have his contract renewed.
Bathrooms in Laconia high school are now being locked during certain times during the day because of smoking, vaping and other activities going on which is harming mainly female students.
Candidates on the other side of the spectrum intend to make support for government schools a top priority.
I'm going to continue to support education.
I'm going to continue to advocate for stellar education whether in emotionally and physically safe schools, private schools, or at home with parents dedicated to a successful and appropriate education for their child.
I'm going to continue to hold administrators from the superintendent to principals and teachers accountable for what happens to our children during the school day and after whether it be on the baseball field or online.
For me, it's students and success-filled education over systems.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
