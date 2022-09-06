I ask the voters of Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2 to vote to return me to the House of Representatives next Tuesday.
In my two terms in the House to date, I attended and voted in approximately 60 sessions of the House of Representatives and reviewed, analyzed and voted on over 4,000 bills. In the latest House session, I sponsored or co-sponsored 36 bills, including the following:
Prime sponsor of the now successful phaseout of the tax on interest and dividends (the “hidden” state 5% personal income tax that penalizes savers and seniors).
Prime sponsor of a new law providing increased flexibility to village districts, including at least one district in Gilford.
Co-sponsor of the parental bill of rights.
Prime sponsor of the bill to enhance the state firearms pre-emption law.
I proudly stand for and support the following principles:
No personal income or capital gains tax (ever).
No general sales tax (ever).
Only real NH residents and citizens should vote in NH.
Support the Second Amendment.
I supported and voted for allocation of federal grants of over $1.5 million to the Belknap Sheriff’s Department for a new communication system; over $1 million to Gunstock to pave its main parking lot; and over $200,000 to Gunstock to air condition its main lodge.
I am a past member of the Gilford Planning Board, a past member and chair of the Gilford Budget Committee and a public school graduate who received merit scholarships and student loans throughout college and graduate school (all student loans fully repaid with interest).
I have been honored with endorsements by numerous groups, including the NH Liberty Alliance, the NRA, Americans for Prosperity, Rebuild NH, Young Americans for Liberty and The Make Liberty Win PAC.
Please reject Soros-inspired Marxist rhetoric and vote for me Tuesday.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.