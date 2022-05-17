To The Daily Sun,
It has been a pleasure serving the people of Belmont as their state representative in Concord for the past five terms. As plans are put in place for the next term I am happy to announce that I will be seeking re-election in the new district, Belknap 4, to serve the town of Belmont.
My solid support for the Republican party platform and willingness to lead earned me a chairmanship position with the House Republican Alliance. My strong support of constitutional principals will remain solid in the future as has been demonstrated in the past. I will continue to keep close watch on the county budget to assure quality services are delivered that won't force taxpayers out of their homes.
I believe there is a good reason that Belknap County is the only 100% Republican delegation in the state, and that is because we have done as we have said. While those extremists on the left complain and slather us with labels, the Republicans of Belknap County stand tall and true. I look forward to serving the people of Belmont over the next two years, and I ask for your support.
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
