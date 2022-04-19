To The Daily Sun,
Matt Coker makes a couple of points which are off target but nonetheless useful. The county delegation was forced to spend taxpayer funds in defense of the frivolous suit brought by Gunstock Area Commissioners.
If this dispute had occurred in the private sector the vexatious claim would have been met with a countersuit. As such action would only double the pain to the taxpayers the delegation prudently declined such measure. The idea of properly accounting to the department responsible for the expenses is actually very useful. While the delegation cannot require the GAC to reimburse the taxpayers for the damages, we can request such from them. If the GAC looks into the circumstances which led to the suit and finds errors, it would serve them well to make such information public and accept the responsibility for any such errors.
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
