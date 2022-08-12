We are nearing the Sept. 13 primaries and I wanted to remind everyone how important it is to vote in our primary elections. The new District 5 which consists of Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 currently has five Republicans running for four seats.
It is important to remember both undeclared and Republican voters can take a Republican primary ballot and vote for the candidates that most align with their values. (Despite Norm Silber trying to block undeclared voters' rights).
I've been a strong advocate and fighter for Gunstock since I took office and was one of the very few that opted to be vocal and fight for the management team and staff. Unlike some of my opponents one who didn't even take their job on the delegation seriously enough to show up to the extremely important meeting to make sure Gunstock re-opened and accept Dr. David Strang's resignation. They would much rather see our economy and Gunstock fail. This would have been devastating to the Lakes Region.
It's interesting seeing the term "freedom" being tossed around by some meanwhile we live in the freest country in the world. One of the people screaming freedom has an entire conspiracy theory site trying to link our exceptional governor to the deep state and a ton of other nonsense.
I proudly work alongside Gov. Chris Sununu to keep the New Hampshire advantage and address matters that are most important to us like Gunstock and keeping NH the best state in the country.
The entire first term I've been a huge advocate for all of our first responders, making sure we remain free of sales and income taxes all while working across the aisle to benefit all Granite Staters. Please vote for common sense this upcoming election we don't need any more extremists in Belknap County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.