I felt the need to respond to Rep. Paul Terry, who is the same person who compared the removal of Dr. David Strang from the Gunstock Area Commission to the crucifixion of Jesus. The man who voted for New Hampshire to secede from the union felt it was appropriate to speak more misinformation by stating I was "not given immediate access because we experienced higher than expected attendance. Our members were given priority-first access due to fire code regulations." This is non-factual as there were others let in after I arrived who were "guests of members."
I also told Rep. Barbara Comtois that I am an NHGOP state committee member and, per the bylaws, shall be admitted to the BCRC meeting. Nothing was stated about the fire code and I waited outside for about an hour before deciding to depart.
That put aside, there are more important issues ahead. We are two weeks away from the Nov. 8 election. While Rep. Terry wants to spread misinformation, I'm much more concerned about my current constituents in Laconia, who are worried about how they are going to heat their homes this winter. They are worried about the cost of food and the homeless situation. The citizens of Laconia deserve reasonable and responsible representation, which I have provided for the past two years.
Again, I was honored to receive the endorsement of our governor, Chris Sununu. I have also spoken up many times about the radical extremists that were trying to shut down Gunstock and cut away necessities from our nursing home as well as our sheriff and corrections departments.
I humbly ask Laconia to vote for common sense on Nov. 8, and I hope to have earned the vote once again. It's been a true honor to be residents' voice in Concord.
