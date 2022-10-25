To The Daily Sun,

I felt the need to respond to Rep. Paul Terry, who is the same person who compared the removal of Dr. David Strang from the Gunstock Area Commission to the crucifixion of Jesus. The man who voted for New Hampshire to secede from the union felt it was appropriate to speak more misinformation by stating I was "not given immediate access because we experienced higher than expected attendance. Our members were given priority-first access due to fire code regulations." This is non-factual as there were others let in after I arrived who were "guests of members."

