In regards to Rep. Norm Silber and Rep. Paul Terry's nonstop attacks on me, there is no ill will from me toward anyone in or outside of my party; I will call out anyone who will lie straight to the citizens. People should run as Libertarians if they are indeed Libertarians. The citizens can view the roll call on CACR 32 at the General Court website.

