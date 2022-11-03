In regards to Rep. Norm Silber and Rep. Paul Terry's nonstop attacks on me, there is no ill will from me toward anyone in or outside of my party; I will call out anyone who will lie straight to the citizens. People should run as Libertarians if they are indeed Libertarians. The citizens can view the roll call on CACR 32 at the General Court website.
When it came to meeting Rep. Terry I was delighted, but conveniently, Silber went on his rampage against me on a radical blog site as well as The Laconia Daily Sun. If Rep. Terry wanted to mend any damage to our party, he should start with his superior. Again, I promised the citizens of Laconia and Belknap County to show any hypocrisy coming from our government, no matter the party.
The election is on Nov. 8, and instead of these individuals attacking myself as well as others who will not bow to them time and time again because their endorsed candidates lost, they should be doing what the Belknap County Republican Committee is supposed to do, which is help all Republican candidates on the ballot get elected instead of resorting to personal attacks, childish behavior and misinformation. I vow to continue to call out those who do not have the best interests of their constituents at heart.
Time and time again, I have listened and worked hard for all of Laconia, not just my own personal agenda. By the way, I am endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu. I have worked with and not against the governor, unlike those attacking me. Please remember to vote for common sense Nov. 8. I hope to have earned not only Laconia's support but respect as well for speaking the truth regardless of political party.
