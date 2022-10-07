To The Daily Sun,

It’s been an interesting few weeks since the September primary election and I wanted to keep everyone up to date as to what’s been going on. All candidates for District 5 state representative participated in a forum hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia. This was a very good and informative forum to get to know the candidates as well as their views and positions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.