It’s been an interesting few weeks since the September primary election and I wanted to keep everyone up to date as to what’s been going on. All candidates for District 5 state representative participated in a forum hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia. This was a very good and informative forum to get to know the candidates as well as their views and positions.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, I had the privilege of attending and speaking at the vigil to combat hate held at Opechee Park. Seeing so many Laconia residents attend and be passionate against anti-Semitism showed me how united we can be. It also showed me when we can unite as a community regardless of political party or personal views, the better community we will have.
I’ve also spent the past few weeks speaking privately with local small business owners about the staffing shortage and what we can do at the state level to help these businesses recruit and retain valuable employees. There is a lot of work to do and, as everyone knows, almost every local business is short-staffed, causing longer wait times for services required at home. We generally see this even more predominately in the hospitality industry, and one of my goals is to work alongside local businesses to come up with a course of action to make sure they can find appropriate staffing to cater to the needs of our residents.
I just wanted to remind everyone it is an elected representative’s job to listen and work hard for the best interests of all their constituents, not just their own personal values or beliefs. If re-elected on Nov. 8, I will continue to listen and fight for Laconia’s best interests, not my own.
