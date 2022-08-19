To The Daily Sun,
My biggest fear ever became a reality today. I lost my best friend, my Hemi, who was a 10-year-old great dane. This dog was my soul dog and truly saved me and many others.
To The Daily Sun,
My biggest fear ever became a reality today. I lost my best friend, my Hemi, who was a 10-year-old great dane. This dog was my soul dog and truly saved me and many others.
I am also greatly in fear of losing our county to a group of extremists who want to secede from the union. They also want to rip our county government apart from the inside. They luckily were not successful in destroying Gunstock because cooler heads prevailed. But let's also remember what and who got us to that point, especially the flip floppers.
I am the only sitting representative in Laconia who backs Gov. Chris Sununu and see the benefits of the New Hampshire advantage.
I moved from New York to get away from divisive and lunatic politics, but it seems the Free State Project and those who align with it are here in Belknap County. I am urging every last Republican, Democrat as well as Independent to stand firm in defeating and voting out these toxic people and those who align with them. Please check for the voting records of the county delegation and get rid of them while we can.
It is imperative to get out and vote Sept. 13. We can't continue down the path of destruction of government.
I support small government, but there are certain government services like law enforcement, the fire department, as well as the county nursing home that need proper funding and support.
I will continue to fight for common sense solutions and for what's right as long as Laconia wants, so please do the right thing and get out the vote this Sept. 13.
Rep. Mike Bordes
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
It’s almost time to go back to school. Parents and students, how will you balance shopping for school supplies and clothes with rising product costs? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.