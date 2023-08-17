I want to remind folks what we are up against and comprehend the evil around us that hates our liberties, freedom, and Constitutional Republic (by calling it a democracy, never using the word republic). This evil includes President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better, now costing us more in medical, energy, groceries, housing and of course electric everything. Natural gas and nuclear to them are unclean and unsafe, next loss is our liberty to use wood-burning stoves and how many miles you can drive. One thing about the Inflation Reduction Act, (IRA in case you didn’t notice) it does the opposite since it was instituted. The nay-sayers will call me a lair or blame Donald Trump, but you cannot hide the truth forever, maybe long enough to fool the people to vote incorrectly.
Adolf Hitler said, “The state must declare the child to be the most precious treasure of the people, as long as the government is perceived as working for the benefit of the children, the people will happily endure almost any curtailment of liberty and any deprivation.”
Joseph Stalin said, “Education is a weapon, whose effect depends on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed.”
Vladimir Lenin said, “Destroy the family, you destroy the country.”
We are a Democratic Constitutional Republic (democratically elected legislators “Republic” making laws limited by the New Hampshire and United States Constitution, Bill of Rights), not a Democracy (mob rule, NH and U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights meaningless, majority rule).
Parents, you have options to schooling, and you may qualify for the Education Freedom Account (school choice) to help pay for it.
Voters, stop being deceived by the Democrats saying one thing and doing the opposite. Don’t forget the Democrats voted against the family by voting down HB 10 and SB 272 Parental Rights bills to save the family.
