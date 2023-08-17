To The Daily Sun,

I want to remind folks what we are up against and comprehend the evil around us that hates our liberties, freedom, and Constitutional Republic (by calling it a democracy, never using the word republic). This evil includes President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better, now costing us more in medical, energy, groceries, housing and of course electric everything. Natural gas and nuclear to them are unclean and unsafe, next loss is our liberty to use wood-burning stoves and how many miles you can drive. One thing about the Inflation Reduction Act, (IRA in case you didn’t notice) it does the opposite since it was instituted. The nay-sayers will call me a lair or blame Donald Trump, but you cannot hide the truth forever, maybe long enough to fool the people to vote incorrectly.

