So, what are some things we learned from the whole Gunstock issue? Well, we learned that it is the people that make any endeavor successful.
We learned that this publication is all about turmoil, and if there is none, they are willing to create the spectacle for you.
We learned that it is easy in our current culture to blame rather than to listen and understand. And it is certainly easier than working for a solution.
We learned that the old axiom is true, and that much can be learned as to motive if one follows the money. Especially outside political action committees that have only their interests at heart.
Finally, above all, we learned that the process in place yields results. Our form of self-governing comes under fire for various reasons however rough or torturous the process may seem; you the people get to see it warts and all. Despite all the mudslinging and misinformation, regardless of how deep your involvement was and no matter how much “outside” money was spent, as the smoke clears what we have is a better county asset. Those who cared about their own egos are gone. Those who care about Gunstock are there. Those who are tasked to have the mountain run great and make money are doing just that. Transparency is at a high and improving, and public appreciation for what they almost lost is through the roof. Only one thing is left — come on, snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.