To The Daily Sun,
Laconia has elections for its public officials which include the City Council, Mayor, and three members of the school board (Ward 1, Ward 6, and At Large). So, ask yourself, how and why does the local “newspaper” miss this important piece of information to present to the city?
I suppose better late than never would apply here. Aug. 4, through Aug. 13, if you are a Laconia resident you may file to run for public office in Laconia. All city council seats are up. The mayor is up. School board has Ward 1, Ward 6, and At Large available.
A true paper that supports the city and its people would not hide such important information, so . . .
Simply go down to city hall in Laconia and sign up for the seat you wish to run for.
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
