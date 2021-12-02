To The Daily Sun,
If Laconia really wants a “seat” at the table and a hand in what the future of the State School Property may become it is time to unite! As your state representative I have seen first hand the power that the people have to make things happen. There have been several instances in the past year alone where massive public input by way of emails to the House and Senate coupled with a large in person presence both in committee and in House sessions have changed the vote outcome in the favor of those are actively participating.
If we can couple the mayor and city council along with the city manager's efforts in support of HB 1032 with a massive push from the citizens of Laconia as we have hearings in 2022, we will have our best shot to get back our input as to what happens at the Laconia State School Property.
I will keep everyone up to date through social media (Facebook and twitter) and I will add a page to my website greggfornh.com that will give you the information and tools to help.
This is not going to be easy, but together there is nothing Laconia can’t accomplish!
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
