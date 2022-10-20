Democrat Matt Coker is wrong for New Hampshire. In a recent letter to the editor, Coker described the idyllic lifestyle he envisions for his children’s future. A childhood filled with skiing and swimming, going to public schools where independent thinking is taught, getting a job at one of the many local businesses, then going off to college and maybe returning to the slice of heaven we call our home, to plant roots and start a family, too.
As we all know, that is what we all want. It is also not progressive but conservative. He then slides in how change is the key. That is Democrat/socialist talk for the coming bait-and-switch. He softly explains as we all have that Norman Rockwell painting in our heads that “change” is the foundation of our free market, and that everything will change from housing to business to health care. Except that’s not true.
What he really is peddling is government control over every aspect of our lives. Under the Democrats, the new normal will be government housing, government jobs and government health care. Government schools, government energy, government, government, government. He is a statist, a socialist, and the only thing about the word "free" he likes is when he can attach it to a terrible Democrat policy like free housing or free health care or free college. We all know nothing is free and the reality is we can not survive, let alone prosper, in New Hampshire if we elect Democrats like Matt Coker.
On Election Day, Nov. 8, the choice is undeniably clear. Vote for Republicans Cindy Creteau-Miller and Lisa Smart. Help keep our New Hampshire Advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.