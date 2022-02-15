To The Daily Sun,
School Board Chairperson Aaron Hayward successfully swept the investigation of the misdoings of Superintendent Steve Tucker under the rug. Now the superintendent is working overtime to reward Chairperson Hayward. How you may ask? By not finding a permanent principal for the high school this year. Superintendent Tucker is kicking the can down the road so that Chairman Hayward can finish out his term on the school board. Mr. Hayward can then put his name in for the high school principal's job. Does anyone think the fix is in?
While I have nothing against our current interim principal, the fact that the superintendent and the school board chairperson have been working behind the scenes to help each other out with secret closed-door deals and coverups should make every resident of Laconia, and school board member, stand up and say no. Superintendent Tucker, please do your job that you are highly compensated for — find us a new principal now for our children. Kicking the can down the road does not give our children educational stability. It shows inconstancy, instability and political connivance — our children deserve better. This conduct is truly a despicable quid pro quo.
Rep. Dawn Johnson
Laconia
