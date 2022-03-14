To The Daily Sun,
I just want to thank the Governor Wentworth Regional School District community for their support on March 8. I ran on a promise to unify our school district and move us forward, past COVID-19, and address the issues of tomorrow. We cannot change the past, but we can improve our future.
President Calvin Coolidge once said, “we cannot do everything at once, but we can do something at once.” I carry this age-old advice within Concord or at County Convention in Ossipee. I will continue to bring this advice with me as I work with other school board members to improve public education, increase transparency, and positively involve all stakeholders (yes, this includes parents).
I hope to continue earning more people’s trust. I hope we can work together and create some common-sense compromise. I hope we can continue fostering community throughout GWRSD.
If you need anything, please call me at 603-387-4210 or email me at BrodieforNH@gmail.com.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
