To The Daily Sun,
I just wanted to congratulate the Winnipesaukee Daughters of the American Revolution on the passage and signing of HB 1441. HB 1441 would establish a commission to organize the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Essentially, the state established a commission to plan America’s big birthday bash in 2026. I imagine Winnipesaukee DAR will be very involved in planning these celebrations.
HB 1441 originated in the House Committee that I serve on, State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs. It took a lot of bipartisan cooperation to amend the bill and get it passed. Rep. Janet Wall (D-Madbury) and I overhauled the bill to ensure it was genuinely a nonpartisan commission and fair to all stakeholders. Our amended version of the bill cruised unanimously through the committee, House, and Senate.
I would also like to thank Wolfeboro resident and DAR Vice Regent Cindy Theodore for keeping constant tabs on HB 1441. She was instrumental in planning a signing ceremony with Gov. Chris Sununu’s office, bringing awareness to the future celebrations, and promoting our country’s rich history. It was a pleasure to work with her and Gov. Sununu.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
