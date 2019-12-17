To The Daily Sun,
I must applaud the wisdom of the members of the New Hampshire Joint Fiscal Committee in rejecting $10 million in federal funding for charter schools. Charter schools drain desperately needed money away from public education.
In New York City — I’m not sure about New Hampshire — charter schools take over space in public education sites and pay no rent, even when the charters are for-profit entities. Many charters reject difficult or low-performing students in order to inflate their success rates.
I have seen no honest studies that show charters to be superior to public education in student performance. The primary reason for the existence of charter schools is to destroy teachers’ unions in much the same way American businesses cloak union-busting by using the more digestable term “outsourcing.”
Let us use federal funds to the benefit of public education and let us direct all state revenues from lottery games solely to education instead of the general fund, which can be used for increases in government salaries, etc. Education would surely blossom in all states if lottery revenue went solely to education, which is how they tricked us into approving lotteries.
Legislatures should next consider the banning of home schooling except in cases of medical disability. All children need to develop the art of interacting with their peers, teachers and society as a whole. Home schooling, in many cases, makes that nearly impossible and is used by cults and extremist sects to isolate and indoctrinate their children.
Children in many countries cannot afford to attend public school because the parents cannot afford to pay for education. Let us take full advantage of the free, required public school educational system in the United States. It’s a wonderful gift.
Ernest Solis
Franklin
