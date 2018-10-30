To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank all the people at Berkshire Hathaway/Verani for inviting the community to a great evening of trick or treating and a spooktacular haunted house. My two grandsons enjoyed the games, candy and treat bags! The haunted house was the highlight of the event. The costumes were fun and some were scary!
Thanks for all the time and efforts you put into the project. Thank you also for collecting money contributions for The Children’s Auction. It was a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween.
Pauline Pope
Moultonborough
