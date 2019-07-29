To The Daily Sun,
This is a reminder that Wednesday, August 7, is the official first day of declaring for a City Council or mayoral seat. Registration is at City Hall, Clerk’s Office.
We can’t do much about Washington affairs, but we can all do something about where we live. What happens on the local level affects each and every one of us, and we can do something about that, so I am urging as many of you that wants their voices heard, to sign up for these positions.
There are many retired people here with great minds, lots of time, and wanting to do something productive. City office is a great experience and one that needs representation from all ranks. Your life experiences and acquired knowledge make you invaluable.
Everyone should consider this and sign up at City Hall. Entry is open from August 7 through August 16. The primary (if more than two candidates file for the same office) is Sept.1.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
