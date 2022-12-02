As if the Belknap County Republican Committee hadn’t already created a clown show by blocking Republicans they don’t like from their meetings, now a report in InDepthNH and The Sun reveals that the Belknap County Republicans are under audit for possible campaign finance violations.
Apparently, they never bothered to even file as a political organization for the 2022 campaign cycle, which the state requires. Nor did they report their contributions by the prescribed deadlines. Their candidates reported those contributions coming in, amounting to $9,300, but no report was ever filed by the Belknap County Republicans. We Republicans are supposed to be for transparency. And don’t tell me they didn’t know they were supposed to.
I was disappointed that the Attorney General and Secretary of State offices did not act on this way back in September when they were made aware of this. Perhaps new leadership and modern technology should be put in place now. When voters are trying to follow the money trail and use the reporting tool, we shouldn’t be finding out that registering and reporting didn’t happen until after the election is finished.
It appears to me that there’s been enough chaos caused by Belknap County Republicans Chair Norm Silber, Vice Chair Paul Terry and Treasurer David Strang that the NH GOP should revoke the charter of this sorry group, and allow some competent Republicans to build a new, more inclusive organization from the ground up.
Wouldn’t it be best to correct all these issues before the next election process?
