I just have to reply to responsible sources for voting information, that was submitted from the Libertarian letters to the editor.
I wanted to thank Mr. Steve Earle for a good laugh Monday, suggesting that an online website he was touting was a good source for voting information.
The website he suggested is, in fact, a foul mouthpiece for the very extremist Libertarian and Free Stater candidates who should be bounced from the Republican party on Sept. 13. Don't touch it with a 10-foot-pole.
Thankfully, The Laconia Daily Sun, Meredith News and The Baysider are all working hard to bring you balanced, factual information on candidates and issues.
The New Hampshire Union Leader, Concord Monitor, New Hampshire Bulletin and InDepthNH are covering the statewide races, and even some here in Belknap County.
Belknap County voters are now aware of these Libertarians who have invaded my Republican Party. As you are all well aware, they are Republicans In Name Only "RINOs" that would be better represented in their, established, Libertarian Party.
I am confident that voters will use their good sense when it comes to their choice for information, as well as their choice of candidates.
