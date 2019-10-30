To The Daily Sun,
I am seeking re-election to the Laconia Police Commission for another term.
Since 1855, when Laconia was incorporated as a town, the police department has played a key role in the protection of the community. But how the police department has changed from the days of the elected constables, with their oak nightsticks, clearing out the "establishments" on Mill Street! Today's police officers face a multitude of issues that would be unimaginable to a constable years ago.
Police work today encompasses not only the enforcement of laws and protection of the public, but has expanded into the areas of public health, terrorism, mental health, school safety, homelessness, drugs, mass shootings, cultural diversity, litigation, and a multitude of other areas. Rather than being elected by popular vote, as the constables were, police officers who enter the field undergo extensive mental, physical and background evaluations and examinations.
As society changes and evolves forward, so do the demands of law enforcement. The Laconia Police Department, considered by many New Hampshire agencies to be the best in the state, is an example of an agency that continues to evolve, always seeking ways to enhance its services to the community and its commitment to professionalism.
As a commissioner for several years, it has been an honor and a privilege to be part of an organization that plays such an important role in the city of Laconia. I would appreciate the support of votes in the upcoming election.
Doug Whittum
Laconia
